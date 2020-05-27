More students to return to school despite virus risk
By Woo Jae-yeon
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- More than two million additional South Korean students will return to school Wednesday as parents worry about a recent rise in local transmission of the new coronavirus from club cluster cases.
School reopening is considered a test for the government's "everyday life quarantine" scheme, which was introduced on May 6. The scheme is designed to help people learn to live with the virus and resume normal life amid relaxed social distancing.
The students affected by the second phase of reopening are the two lowest grades of elementary school, kindergarten students, middle school seniors and second-year high school students. The estimated number of students is 2.37 million.
Last week, 440,000 high school seniors returned to schools, more than two months behind schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's academic year begins in March.
The resumption comes as the health authorities are on alert over local transmission after a 29-year-old tested positive following visits to nightspots in the central Seoul neighborhood of Itaewon in early May. The case has grown into an infection cluster of 255 as of Tuesday at noon, with recent infections involving acquaintances and family members of Itaewon clubbers.
While the first phase is considered to have gone off without a major problem, there is pervasive fear about potential COVID-19 outbreaks among young students.
There has been a spate of coronavirus infections involving students of various ages.
Earlier this week, a six-year-old kindergarten boy was infected with the virus from his teacher. In another case, a teacher at an elementary school was found to have tested positive for the virus.
Despite the government's confidence in managing the pandemic, parents and teachers are still worried that young children could struggle to keep quarantine and social distancing rules.
To calm parents' anxiety, the Ministry of Education increased the number of permissible absent days so that students can stay at home without worrying about school attendance.
Also, schools have more leeway over setting up schedules to minimize classroom crowding, such as alternating school days for different classes. High school seniors go to school every day to prepare for the national university entrance exam slated for November.
By grade, high school classrooms will run at two-thirds of their full attendance, while the figure is one-third for middle and elementary schools.
Schools in areas with more infections are strongly advised not to fill classrooms with more than two-thirds of students.
The ministry also offers staffing and logistics assistance to schools to help run after-school day care programs smoothly for working parents.
To monitor and tackle potential outbreaks at schools, the ministry is in close coordination with the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) and provincial education offices.
The government is also expected to unveil a set of revised quarantine and disinfection guidelines later in the day, including details on mask wearing at schools.
