SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-yong summoned for questioning 20 days after making apology to public (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 2 suspected cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children reported (Kookmin Daily)
-- UNC unable to determine N. Korea's gunfire accidental (Donga llbo)
-- 2 Koreas violate Armistice Agreement in guard post gunfire (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party calls for all fiscal capacity to be mobilized without thinking about national debt (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon Seok-youl orders swift investigation into all allegations over Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-yong summoned for questioning for first time in 3 years over allegations on illegal succession attempts (Hankyoreh)
-- Suspected carcinogen found in diabetes drug used by 260,000 people (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Has aviation industry bottomed out? (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI rebounds to 2,000 after 2 months (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Kids develop symptoms of syndrome tied to virus (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung heir summoned over 2015 merger (Korea Herald)
-- Parents concerned about guidelines on school reopening (Korea Times)
