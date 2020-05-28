Korean-language dailies

-- Attaching weight to 'rocket delivery' puts 'quarantine' behind (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ulsan mayor suspected of receiving 20 mln won in bribes in golf ball boxes (Kookmin Daily)

-- Giant ruling party with 177 seats vows to complete reform of prosecution, National Assembly when new parliamentary term begins (Donga llbo)

-- 561 schools push back reopening schedule, rising cases tied to logistics center rings alarm bell (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Privilege' should not be shield for corruption, profanity (Segye Times)

-- U.S. presses its allies to join China sanctions (Chosun Ilbo)

-- As Stanford quintuples cultivation of semiconductor talents, Seoul National University stands still for 15 years (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Coupang makes hundreds of workers work, while hiding virus infections (Hankyoreh)

-- For 1st time in 31 years, gov't to increase admissions quota for medical colleges by more than 500 (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Golden egg': Private digital certification market enters unlimited competition (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Connecting to quantum computing can prevent new industries from falling behind (Korea Economic Daily)

