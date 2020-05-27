(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 27)

However, after suspicions arose over the crash — such as the allegation that it had been plotted by the National Security Planning Agency, a predecessor of the current National Intelligence Service, in the conservative administration one month before the presidential election in 1987 — the Roh Moo-hyun administration launched a reinvestigation of the case and reaffirmed that the midair explosion and crash was committed by Kim, the North Korean spy. Then, does Rep. Sul's allegation translate into a denial of the conclusion by the liberal administration?