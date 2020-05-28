(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 28)

If Yoon believes that time is on her side, that's a big mistake. Rather than sticking with a legislative seat, she must tell the truth and receive punishment if the allegations prove true. After the Lee's bombshell revelations, the civic group and the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, an upgraded entity of the group, are at a crossroads. They must transform from an exclusive group to an open one. That's the only way for them to survive.

(END)