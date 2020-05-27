S. Korea unveils new quarantine guidelines for everyday life
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- From beaches to banks, scenes at venues across the country are likely to change according to South Korea's updated quarantine guidelines.
The government on Wednesday unveiled detailed guidelines to help contain the new coronavirus in everyday life.
Under the measures, beach parasols and tents should be set up at least 2 meters apart, and banks are advised to expand contact-free systems, such as online banking.
Companies are advised to minimize the number of staff members going on business trips and the duration of such trips, while builders would have to change work systems at construction sites to minimize infection risks.
New mothers staying at post-maternity centers will be advised to use lactation rooms separately, while hospitals would have to keep entry logs of visitors and encourage fewer visits.
"The government plans to complement measures for its 'everyday life quarantine' scheme and provide additional measures for necessary areas," said Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip.
Following months of social distancing, South Korea shifted to the scheme starting May 6 to help people resume normal life while following quarantine guidelines.
The latest measures come as the country is facing a continued rise in new coronavirus cases, most recently those linked to nightspots in the Seoul neighborhood of Itaewon.
South Korea reported 40 new cases, the highest daily increase in 49 days, on Wednesday, bringing the country's COVID-19 caseload to 11,265.
Of the total, 36 were concentrated in the greater Seoul area -- including Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon -- where half of the country's population lives.
