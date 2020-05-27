Two-star general takes office as new senior member of armistice commission
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- A two-star South Korean general took office Wednesday as the chief delegate of the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission (UNCMAC), the U.S.-led command said.
Army Maj. Gen. Kang In-soon replaced Maj. Gen. Kim Jong-moon as the senior member of the UNCMAC during an inauguration ceremony earlier in the day, according to the command, which enforces the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.
A South Korean general has taken the position since 1991.
"ROK Army Major General Kang In-soon accepted responsibility to act as the UNC Commander's lead delegate for #Armistice maintenance & enforcement," the command said in a Facebook post. ROK stands for the South's official name, the Republic of Korea.
