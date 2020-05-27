Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #construction equipment

Seoul to support construction equipment sector amid pandemic

16:39 May 27, 2020

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will support the country's construction equipment sector to overcome a drop in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic, Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo said on Wednesday.

"In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the global construction equipment market is expected to create new demand," Sung said, stressing that the government will help expand exports of construction equipment.

This file photo, provided by Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., shows an unmanned forklift that hit the market in April 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The global market value of construction equipment is estimated at US$207.9 billion, 2.5 times higher than that of the global shipbuilding market.

Exports of construction equipment makers tumbled 32.3 percent in April from a year ago due to decreased global demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their exports are forecast to nose-dive more than 30 percent on-year in May.

Local construction equipment makers like Doosan Infracore Co. and Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. have suspended production at their local plants from late May to early June due to weak exports to Europe and North America.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK