Defensive outfielder brimming with confidence in batter's box

Bae, 24, was the third overall pick by the LG Twins in the 2014 draft, but he never suited up for that club, as the Wiz selected him in the expansion draft in 2015. He toiled on the bench in the first two seasons before serving his mandatory two years in the military. Things didn't get any better for Bae, who even changed his first name from Byung-ok to Jung-dae in July 2018 in hopes of better fortunes.