Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

8 people illegally entered S. Korea after coming from China on motorboat, suspect says

15:46 May 28, 2020

TAEAN, South Korea, May 28 (Yonhap) -- A group of eight people, not six as initially believed, sneaked into South Korea earlier this month after arriving along the west coast in a small motorboat from China, a probe found Thursday.

The apparent Chinese nationals landed in the coastal city of Taean, South Chungcheong Province, aboard the leisure boat in the morning of May 21. Six people disembarked from the six-seat boat and immediately left the beach area in a van that had been waiting for them, CCTV footage showed.

The local coast guard arrested a 43-year-old man in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, on Tuesday, who said a total of eight people arrived in Taean together.

The boat left Weihai, a port city in the easternmost Chinese province of Shandong, at around 8 p.m. on May 20 and crossed the Yellow Sea to reach South Korea.

The suspect was quoted as saying that they came to South Korea for jobs. Seven others are still on the run.

The incident rekindled public worries about border security.

The coast guard has apprehended a 45-year-old Chinese national, who had been illegally staying in South Korea, on charges of assisting them.

This file photo shows coast Guard officials inspecting a 1.5-ton boat found abandoned in the western coastal town of Taean, South Chungcheong Province. It was apparently used by a group of apparent Chinese nationals who entered South Korea illegally. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK