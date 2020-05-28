S. Korea to send 8,000 face masks to Australian war veterans
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will send 8,000 face masks to some 300 Australians who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War and their families to help them cope with the new coronavirus, the South Korean Embassy in Australia said Thursday.
The embassy recently invited 10 of them to its compound for a small ceremony to give them the masks, considering Canberra has not fully lifted its lockdown over the COVID-19 outbreak. The rest will be delivered by mail.
During the three-year Korean War, Australia sent over 17,000 troops to the peninsula to fight against North Korea, which was backed by the Soviet Union and China. Of them, 339 soldiers were killed, with about 1,200 wounded.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)