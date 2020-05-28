Thriving reliever hoping for chance to start again in KBO
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- For the Doosan Bears in this Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season, left-handed reliever Ham Deok-ju has been a savior who has turned the dismal bullpen around almost single-handedly.
As an all-purpose reliever filling in for struggling closer Lee Hyeong-beom, Ham has a 2.70 ERA with a win and three saves and hasn't given up a run in his last five outings -- in a bullpen that has a KBO-worst ERA of 8.29.
As much as he has helped the relief corps, though, Ham said Thursday he would prefer to become a starter than a full-time closer.
"I really have no desire to close out games," Ham told reporters in his media availability before the Bears hosted the SK Wyverns at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. "I think most pitchers would rather start than pitch out of the bullpen. We have so many good starters on this team, so I am in the bullpen for now. Ultimately, I want to start."
Ham, who debuted with the Bears in 2013 at 18, dabbled at starting in 2017, when 24 of his 35 appearances came in starts. He went 7-8 with a 4.15 ERA in those 24 games.
He hasn't made a start since and instead moved to the bullpen full-time as he recorded 43 saves from 2018 and 2019.
The soft-spoken 25-year-old admitted he doesn't think he has the right temperament to be a closer. They say closers should have a short memory and forget about blown saves quickly. But Ham said that, when he was closing, he tended to dwell on his mistakes and had a hard time bouncing back mentally.
The Bears don't need much help with their rotation at the moment. After their two imports, Chris Flexen and Raul Alcantara, the Bears boast three established starters in Yoo Hee-kwan, Lee Yong-chan and Lee Young-ha.
Doosan manager Kim Tae-hyoung said in his pregame presser that Ham has been his best reliever of late and will get the bulk of opportunities in late-inning, high-leverage situations.
With no opportunity to start on the horizon, Ham said he's just biding his time and added, "I think my opportunity to start will come if I keep pitching well."
Ham attributed his strong performance early this season to better control. After walking 34 batters in just 54 2/3 innings in 2019, Ham has issued just three free passes in 10 innings so far in 2020.
"I try to get ahead in the count as much as I can," Ham said. "But this year, even if I throw a ball with my first pitch to a batter, I feel more confident that I can come back and throw a strike."
