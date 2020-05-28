S. Korea, U.S. to hold videoconference on election day anti-virus measures
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean government officials will hold a videoconference with their U.S. counterparts this week to share Seoul's know-how in administering parliamentary elections amid the coronavirus outbreak, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The session, slated to begin at 8 a.m. Friday, was arranged after the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), a nonpartisan organization of public officials in the United States, asked for Seoul to share its experience in holding the polls in April ahead of the U.S. presidential vote in November.
Officials from the foreign ministry, the interior ministry and the National Election Commission will join the session with their U.S. counterparts from the State Department, NASS and National Association of State Election Directors.
Among the participants are Ko Yun-ju, director-general for North American affairs at Seoul's foreign ministry, and Marc Knapper, deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan at the U.S. State Department.
At the session, officials from Seoul's election watchdog will give a briefing on quarantine measures it took during the parliamentary elections. U.S. officials will then pose questions to the South Korean side.
Ahead of the U.S. election, NASS showed interest in South Korea's early voting process, social distancing protocols at polling stations and other anti-virus efforts, including fever checks, before voters cast ballots, according to the ministry.
