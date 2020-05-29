Ground transport of equipment for USFK's THAAD base under way: defense ministry
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) and South Korea's defense ministry are transporting equipment by ground to and from the site of a missile defense system as part of an upgrade, the ministry said Friday.
USFK operates a full six-launcher Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery in the country's central county of Seongju since 2017. Due to strong opposition by local residents, the U.S. military has used air transportation to move supplies.
"The defense ministry is supporting ground transport for USFK's Seongju base that began last night and will continue through early Friday," the ministry said in a release.
It is "to improve working conditions for Korean and American troops there and to replace some decrepit equipment," the ministry said, adding that it has been working hard to ensure safety.
A ministry official said the ground transport is inevitable to move some hardware, and the government had discussions with local residents regarding the matter several times but failed to win their full consent.
No major conflicts with the residents there have been reported so far, he added.
The THAAD deployment has been one of the most sensitive issues for South Korea, as China has taken economic retaliatory measures for Seoul's hosting of the battery. Seoul and Washington have stressed that the system aims only to better cope with the growing missile threats posed by North Korea.
