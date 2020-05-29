(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. transport equipment for USFK's THAAD base by ground
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the U.S. military brought military hardware and other equipment into an American missile defense base Friday in a surprise predawn operation aimed at skirting opposition from local residents.
USFK has operated a full six-launcher Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery in the country's central county of Seongju since 2017. Due to strong opposition by local residents, the U.S. military has used air transportation to move supplies.
"The defense ministry is supporting ground transport for USFK's Seongju base that began last night and will continue through early Friday," the ministry earlier said in a release.
The transportation finished at around 6 a.m.
The delivered materials included military equipment, but exactly what went in was not immediately clear.
The ministry said it was "to improve working conditions for Korean and American troops there and to replace some decrepit equipment."
A ministry official said the ground transport was inevitable to move some hardware, and the government had discussions with local residents regarding the matter several times but failed to win their full consent.
No major conflicts with the residents there have been reported so far, he added.
The THAAD deployment has been one of the most sensitive issues for South Korea, as China has taken economic retaliatory measures for Seoul's hosting of the battery. Seoul and Washington have stressed that the system aims only to better cope with the growing missile threats posed by North Korea.
