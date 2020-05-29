Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea's coronavirus situation going back to level seen 53 days earlier after caught off guard by virus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Operation of public facilities in Seoul metropolitan areas suspended; S. Korea effectively returns to social distancing (Kookmin Daily)

-- BOK projects 0.2 percent on-year contraction in 2020; under worst case scenario, economy is estimated to shrink 1.8 percent (Donga llbo)

-- Social distancing effectively returns to Seoul metropolitan area (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Public facilities and cram schools to be shut down until June 14 to stem spread of new coronavirus (Segye Times)

-- Traces of COVID-19 virus found on hats and shoes worn by Coupang workers (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Number of new COVID-19 patients rises by 200 in 10 days; Seoul metropolitan area returns back to social distancing (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Libraries and museums in Seoul metropolitan area shut down, 'everyday life quarantine' at critical moment (Hankyoreh)

-- Alarm bell rings again as number of new cases of coronavirus spikes sharply to level seen in early April (Hankook Ilbo)

-- BOK forecasts 0.2 percent on-year contraction in 2020 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea's central bank slashes policy rate by quarter percentage point to record low of 0.5 percent (Korea Economic Daily)

