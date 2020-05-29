(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 29)

The second rate cut of the year was not as much of a surprise as the March one, more a matter of timing. The BOK is scurrying after other central banks ― to the best of its capacity ― to limit the fallout from COVID-19. The 0.2 percent, if materialized, would be the worst economic performance since the country was hit by the Asian financial crisis in 1998. And the unprecedented interest rate only confirms what many people had been bracing for ― a prolonged trip ahead through what may be a long dark economic tunnel.