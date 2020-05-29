Seoul stocks trade lower on Sino-American tensions
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Friday morning on escalating U.S.-China tensions, with the United States set to reveal countermeasures against China's passing of a new national security law on Hong Kong.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 4.95 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,023.59 as of 11:20 a.m.
Foreigners sold off a net 171.4 billion won (US$138.5 million) worth of local stocks, offsetting individuals' net buying worth 194 billion won. Institutions offloaded a net 33.9 billion won.
The drop was led by strong foreign sell-off, fueled by investors' caution against uncertainties over the rising friction between the U.S. and China, analysts said.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he is "unhappy" with China's passing of the new national security law that could severely restrict civil liberties in Hong Kong. Trump said he will announce a set of new measures to counter China's decision Friday (New York time).
"The stock market is likely to remain weak on the Sino-American uncertainties," said Korea Investment & Securities researcher Kim Dae-joon.
"The new coronavirus infections are not so much a decisive factor to rattle the market today, but it may undermine investors' optimism for economic reopening and put them in a wait-and-see mode during the weekend."
On Friday, South Korea added 58 coronavirus cases due to a rise in cluster infections tied to a distribution center in a city just west of Seoul.
In Seoul, most large caps were in negative terrain.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.60 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipped 2.74 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 1.47 percent, while leading chemical maker LG Chem shed 0.77 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,237.35 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.25 won from the previous session's close.
