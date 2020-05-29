Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #finance minister-forex volatility

S. Korea hints at intervention in FX market

13:45 May 29, 2020

SEJONG, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister said Friday the government will act boldly if volatility rises in the foreign exchange market.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said "herd behavior" has been seen recently in the foreign exchange market and speculative trading has caused some moves in the Korean currency, referring to a one-sided movement.

"The government will act boldly with its market stabilization measures if herd behavior becomes excessive in the foreign exchange market," Hong said.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki speaks at a meeting with economy-related ministers on May 28, 2020. (Yonhap)

On Thursday, the Korean currency closed at 1,239.60 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.2 won from the previous session's close.

Hong said the Korean currency's moves may have been affected by volatility in the Chinese yuan amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing as China voted for a new security law on Hong Kong.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK