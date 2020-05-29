Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
May 24 -- N.K. says leader Kim presides over key party meeting to discuss nuclear war deterrence
-- U.S. national security adviser calls for N.K. to abandon nukes
26 -- UNC says both Koreas violated armistice agreement in May 3 exchange of gunfire
-- Pentagon says U.S. nuclear forces are ready and deter all adversaries, including N. Korea
27 -- S. Korea approves proposal to provide US$4.9 mln for U.N. aid project for N. Korea
28 -- U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman calls for readiness against N. Korea, other actors
-- U.S. charges N. Koreans with laundering $2.5 bln to support nuclear program
