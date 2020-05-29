Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss increasing nuclear war deterrence
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a Central Military Commission meeting and discussed "new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country," state media reported Sunday.
Also discussed at the enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party were important military steps and organizational and political measures to further bolster up the overall armed forces, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"Set forth at the meeting were new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country and putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation in line with the general requirements for the building and development of the armed forces of the country," the KCNA said.
------------
N. Korea's official paper calls for recycling waste materials
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper called Monday for greater efforts to turn waste into useful resources, saying recycling is key to its "self-reliance" drive aimed at building a powerful economy without outside help.
North Korea has repeatedly called for self-reliance in many areas, including economic development, as it is bracing for a long fight against international sanctions amid a stalemate in denuclearization talks with the United States.
"All organizations, businesses, and organizations must push ahead to collect all waste materials in the production process, sort them and use them as a new source of production," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said.
------------
N.K. paper warns against imitating foreign films, music
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Tuesday warned its people against emulating foreign films and music, saying the inflow of bourgeois culture hinders the country from progress.
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's ruling Worker's Party, made the appeal in an editorial saying that the obstacles stopping the country from developing are not limited to economic challenges but also to the "vicious ideological and cultural infiltration of the imperialists."
"If we accept even a single movie or song without awareness just for the entertainment and imitate them, our national culture will be tarnished and the rotten lifestyles of the bourgeois will pervade our country," it said.
(END)