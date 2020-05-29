Budget carrier's flight operation permit suspended amid virus fallout
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's transport ministry said Friday it has suspended a budget carrier's flight operation permit, as its services have not run for a certain period.
Eastar Jet Co. has suspended all flights on international routes since March 9 and all domestic flights since March 24 in light of lockdowns and reduced passengers. It plans to halt operations until June 25, the company said.
"We notified Eastar of the air operator certificate (AOC) suspension last Friday. If an airline's AOC is suspended, it is not permitted to provide flight services until the ministry renews the AOC through safety checks on its planes," a ministry official said over the phone.
But the AOC suspension does not mean the suspension of Eastar's business license, the official said.
It takes at least three weeks for the ministry to conduct on-spot safety checks on planes and to renew the operator certificate, he said.
