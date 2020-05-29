Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Heavy

KDB, others extend 480 bln-won green loan to Hyundai Heavy

16:52 May 29, 2020

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean state-run lender KDB said Friday that it and other financial institutions have provided 480 billion won (US$388) in loans to Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the country's largest shipbuilder.

Of the 480 billion won in so-called green loan, 350 billion won was extended to Hyundai Heavy by KDB.

The rest of the fund was provided by banks, including HSBC and ICBC, and a KDB affiliate.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. shows a LNG carrier. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap).

Green loans usually are offered to finance eco-friendly projects, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, renewable energies and high-efficient energies.

Hyundai Heavy will reportedly use the fund to develop technologies for LNG carriers.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK