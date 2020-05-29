Go to Contents
Moon seeks to hold regular meetings with party leaders

16:35 May 29, 2020

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has instructed his office to seek to set up a regular meeting with political party leaders, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday, a day after his luncheon meeting with the floor leaders of the two largest parties.

The move is in line with Moon's efforts to secure a standing channel to better communicate with them, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.

On Thursday, Moon met with Kim Tae-nyeon of the ruling Democratic Party and Joo Ho-young of the main opposition United Future Party at Cheong Wa Dae ahead of the opening of the new parliament.

In the meeting, Moon requested bipartisan support for the government's plan to allocate a third supplementary budget in response to the economic fallout of the new coronavirus pandemic.

President Moon Jae-in (C) poses for a commemorative photo with Kim Tae-nyeon (R), floor leader the ruling Democratic Party, and Kim's counterpart from the main opposition United Future Party, Joo Ho-young, at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on May 28, 2020. (Yonhap)


