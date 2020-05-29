Yonhap News Summary
(4th LD) S. Korea struggling to contain cluster-traced virus spread in greater Seoul area
SEOUL -- South Korea reported more than 50 new virus cases for the second consecutive day Friday, all in the Seoul metropolitan area due to logistics center-tied cluster infections, putting renewed strain on health authorities to contain further spread in the densely populated region.
South Korea reported 58 more additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 11,402, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Of them, 55 were local infections.
S. Korea seeks to import remdesivir for virus treatment
SEOUL -- South Korea is seeking to import remdesivir as an emergency treatment for coronavirus patients, based on recommendations by local experts and clinical tests, health officials said Friday.
The investigational antiviral drug by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences Inc. will only be administered to critically ill coronavirus patients, as a group of local infectious disease experts recommended it after checking its effectiveness and safety.
Lawmaker-elect denies allegations over donations for 'comfort women'
SEOUL -- A South Korean lawmaker-elect who is a longtime activist for "comfort women" forced into wartime sexual slavery by Japanese troops on Friday denied allegations that she misappropriated donations for the surviving victims, while offering a public apology for causing a related controversy.
Speaking on the eve of the start of her four-year term at the National Assembly, Yoon Mee-hyang of the ruling Democratic Party rejected calls to give up her parliamentary seat.
N.K. food shortages not catastrophic this year despite coronavirus impact: U.S. monitor
SEOUL -- North Korea's food production is expected to be low this year just as in previous years, but the situation is unlikely to be "catastrophic," a U.S. expert said, challenging many forecasts that the coronavirus has further aggravated food insecurity in an economy already faltering under sanctions.
Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein, an associate scholar at the Foreign Policy Research Institute specializing in the North Korean economy, made the case in a report released by the U.S.-based think tank 38 North.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks end higher on finance minister's FX intervention comments
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks ended slightly higher Friday, after South Korea's finance minister hinted at possible intervention in case of volatility in the local currency markets. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1.06 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 2,029.60. Trading volume was moderate at about 1.08 billion shares worth some 13.8 trillion won (US$11.2 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 461 to 384.
S. Korea to kick off homegrown Aegis destroyer development project in earnest
SEOUL -- South Korea is set to begin basic designing of an indigenous Aegis-equipped destroyer in a move to enhance the Navy's defense capabilities, the arms procurement agency said Friday.
In 2018, the government decided on the Korea Destroyer Next Generation (KDDX) project to locally build 6,000 ton-class destroyers by the late 2020s to be equipped with the homegrown combat system.
Budget carrier's flight operation permit suspended amid virus fallout
SEOUL -- South Korea's transport ministry said Friday it has suspended a budget carrier's flight operation permit, as its services have not run for a certain period.
Eastar Jet Co. has suspended all flights on international routes since March 9 and all domestic flights since March 24 in light of lockdowns and reduced passengers. It plans to halt operations until June 25, the company said.
KBO manager wary of opposing lineup's explosive potential
SEOUL -- The Lotte Giants have scored a grand total of five runs in their past four games in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) heading into their weekend series against the Doosan Bears starting Friday.
But when the Bears' manager Kim Tae-hyoung looks across the diamond and into the opposing dugout, he sees a lineup that can go off at any moment.
Moon seeks to hold regular meetings with party leaders
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has instructed his office to seek to set up a regular meeting with political party leaders, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday, a day after his luncheon meeting with the floor leaders of the two largest parties.
The move is in line with Moon's efforts to secure a standing channel to better communicate with them, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.
