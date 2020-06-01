Outline of S. Korea's H2 economic policy plan
SEJONG, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy measures planned for the second half of this year. The measures are aimed at reviving growth and creating jobs as the coronavirus pandemic crippled the nation's economy.
Overcoming economic crisis
- to boost corporate investments
- to revitalize consumer spending and tourism
- to maintain aggressive macroeconomic policy
- to protect job market
- to support companies hit by the pandemic
Pushing for "Korean-version New Deal" project
- to expand nationwide fifth-generation telecom networks
- to build wireless internet networks in remote areas
- to strengthen assistance for new technology and new industries
- to help exports of Korean containment products
- to prepare for the fourth industrial revolution
Promoting inclusive economy
- to strengthen assistance for low-income and self-employed people
- to provide help to those with low job and income security
- to strengthen the social safety net
Increasing investment for future
- to cope with the low birthrate and aging population
- to preemptively cope with climate change
