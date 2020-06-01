Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #economic policy-H2 plan outline

Outline of S. Korea's H2 economic policy plan

16:30 June 01, 2020

SEJONG, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy measures planned for the second half of this year. The measures are aimed at reviving growth and creating jobs as the coronavirus pandemic crippled the nation's economy.

Overcoming economic crisis

- to boost corporate investments

- to revitalize consumer spending and tourism

- to maintain aggressive macroeconomic policy

- to protect job market

- to support companies hit by the pandemic

Pushing for "Korean-version New Deal" project

- to expand nationwide fifth-generation telecom networks

- to build wireless internet networks in remote areas

- to strengthen assistance for new technology and new industries

- to help exports of Korean containment products

- to prepare for the fourth industrial revolution

Promoting inclusive economy

- to strengthen assistance for low-income and self-employed people

- to provide help to those with low job and income security

- to strengthen the social safety net

Increasing investment for future

- to cope with the low birthrate and aging population

- to preemptively cope with climate change
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK