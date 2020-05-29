Vice FM discusses cooperation with mission chiefs in Central America
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho held video talks Friday with chiefs of seven South Korean diplomatic missions in Central America to discuss ways for greater cooperation with the countries in the region amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In the meeting with ambassadors to Guatemala, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica and Panama, Lee praised the missions for helping South Korean nationals and company officials staying there to head off the COVID-19 amid lockdowns.
Citing South Korea's provisions of relief items to the countries and sharing of its experience and know-how in fighting the virus, the vice minister called for using these recent exchanges as a chance to further strengthen relationships with the countries in economy and other fields.
The seven countries are members of the Central American Integration System, or SICA in Spanish, a framework established in 1991 in joint pursuit of regional peace and economic development. South Korea has been an observer of the organization since 2012.
