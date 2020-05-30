Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon Mee-hyang denies suspicions of misusing donations, will not give up parliamentary seat (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon Mee-hyang rejects all allegations, will work as lawmaker (Kookmin Daily)

-- THAAD equipment replaced, China pushes back against 'security threat' (Donga llbo)

-- Yoon says 'no, no wrongdoings' in her denial of suspicions (Segye Times)

-- Despite military's claims it sought China's understanding prior to THAAD equipment replacement, China strongly pushes back (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon says there is some fault, but will not give up parliamentary seat (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon Mee-hyang denies all suspicions, but falls short of presenting evidence (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon says didn't misuse donations, will not give up parliamentary seat (Hankook Ilbo)

-- All 58 new virus cases confirmed in Seoul metropolitan area (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- New era of cooperation emerging from Samsung (Korea Economic Daily)

