Trump says he plans to invite S. Korea to G7 summit in September
WASHINGTON, May 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that he plans to invite South Korea to a Group of Seven summit in September.
South Korea is not a member of the G7, which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States.
"I don't feel that as a G7 it properly represents what's going on in the world," he told reporters on Air Force One, according to a pool report. "It's a very outdated group of countries."
Trump said he also plans to invite Russia, Australia and India.
Trump, who previously suggested hosting the summit at Camp David in June, said the meeting will be postponed until September.
White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah added that the meeting will bring together traditional U.S. allies to talk about how to deal with the future of China, the pool report said.
