S. Korea reports 27 new virus cases as cluster infections still in focus
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 27 more cases of the new coronavirus Sunday as health officials try to stem infections linked to a logistics center in the Seoul metropolitan area.
The new cases, 15 of them local infections, raised South Korea's total coronavirus caseload to 11,468, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The daily rise of new virus cases reached nearly a two month-high of 79 on Thursday, then declined to 58 Friday and 39 Saturday.
But health authorities remain on high alert amid concerns recent cluster infections could develop into another wave of massive infections amid school reopenings.
A distribution facility run by e-commerce leader Coupang Inc. in Bucheon, just west of Seoul, has emerged as a cluster infection as health authorities have been grappling with mass infections tied to nightclubs and bars in Seoul's nightlife neighborhood of Itaewon earlier this month.
So far, more than 100 cases have been traced to the distribution center since the first patient was confirmed last week, according to the KCDC.
The country reported one additional death, bringing the total death toll at 270. The fatality rate was 2.35 percent.
The total number of people released from quarantine after full recoveries stood at 10,405, up 7 from the previous day, with 793 people currently under treatment.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)