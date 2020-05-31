S. Korea to inspect construction sites, manufacturing businesses for virus infection risks
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The government will inspect about 38,000 construction sites and manufacturing workplaces as a precautionary measure to prevent coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Sunday, after a cluster infection broke out at a logistics center near Seoul.
"We've witnessed that our quarantine system is vulnerable in some sectors," Chung said in a government response meeting, referring to a recent resurgence in new coronavirus cases linked to the logistics center run by e-commerce leader Coupang Inc. in Bucheon, just west of Seoul.
As of Sunday at noon, 111 cases have been traced to the facility.
Some 15,000 building sites and 24,000 manufacturing workplaces are subject to the inspections.
At the same time, the government will also conduct on-site inspections of 1,700 businesses like call centers.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)