Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:58 June 01, 2020

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- New parliament features 'super ruling party,' majority of first-term lawmakers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Reports of 'hidden infections' grow amid worries about second wave of pandemic (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't preps legislation on allowing N. Korean firms to engage in for-profit activities in S. Korea (Donga llbo)
-- Quick response (QR) code-based customer logs to be required at clubs and bars (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Contact-free takes root, sounds death knell for labor (Segye Times)
-- Trump invites four additional nations including S. Korea to G-7 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- THAAD in Seongju being upgraded, Ministry of Defense stays mum (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Trump invites S. Korea to G-7 (Hankyoreh)
-- Protests across U.S. rage, active-duty members of U.S. Army on standby (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Bank deposits grow unpopular amid low interest rates, troubles in household economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Construction of Parc 1 Tower, new landmark in Yeouido, to be completed next month (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- New infections are under 30 a day as clusters contained (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Trump invites Korea to expanded G7 (Korea Herald)
-- South Korea, U.S. disagree on joint military exercises (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK