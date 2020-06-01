Korean-language dailies

-- New parliament features 'super ruling party,' majority of first-term lawmakers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Reports of 'hidden infections' grow amid worries about second wave of pandemic (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't preps legislation on allowing N. Korean firms to engage in for-profit activities in S. Korea (Donga llbo)

-- Quick response (QR) code-based customer logs to be required at clubs and bars (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Contact-free takes root, sounds death knell for labor (Segye Times)

-- Trump invites four additional nations including S. Korea to G-7 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- THAAD in Seongju being upgraded, Ministry of Defense stays mum (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Trump invites S. Korea to G-7 (Hankyoreh)

-- Protests across U.S. rage, active-duty members of U.S. Army on standby (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Bank deposits grow unpopular amid low interest rates, troubles in household economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Construction of Parc 1 Tower, new landmark in Yeouido, to be completed next month (Korea Economic Daily)

