-- New parliament features 'super ruling party,' majority of first-term lawmakers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Reports of 'hidden infections' grow amid worries about second wave of pandemic (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't preps legislation on allowing N. Korean firms to engage in for-profit activities in S. Korea (Donga llbo)
-- Quick response (QR) code-based customer logs to be required at clubs and bars (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Contact-free takes root, sounds death knell for labor (Segye Times)
-- Trump invites four additional nations including S. Korea to G-7 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- THAAD in Seongju being upgraded, Ministry of Defense stays mum (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Trump invites S. Korea to G-7 (Hankyoreh)
-- Protests across U.S. rage, active-duty members of U.S. Army on standby (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Bank deposits grow unpopular amid low interest rates, troubles in household economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Construction of Parc 1 Tower, new landmark in Yeouido, to be completed next month (Korea Economic Daily)
-- New infections are under 30 a day as clusters contained (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Trump invites Korea to expanded G7 (Korea Herald)
-- South Korea, U.S. disagree on joint military exercises (Korea Times)
