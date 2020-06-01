Samsung to add NAND flash production line in S. Korea
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chip maker, said Monday it will add a NAND flash production line in South Korea to further expand its presence in the sector.
The company said it plans to start mass-production of the new line at its second chip fab, named P2, in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, in the second half of 2021. It will produce Samsung's latest V-NAND memory there.
A NAND chip is a non-volatile computer memory primarily used in memory cards and solid state drive products.
The investment is meant to cope with rising demand for NAND flash with the emergence of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and 5G technologies, according to Samsung.
As the recent virus pandemic has sparked increases of non-face-to-face activities, the company expects demand for such memory to grow rapidly.
Samsung has been the global leader in the NAND flash market since 2002.
In the first quarter of this year, the company held a 33.3 percent share of the market, according to industry researcher DRAMeXchange, far above Japan's Kioxia Corp. that took a 19 percent share.
Last July, the company mass-produced sixth-generation V-NAND memory that boasts a fast data transfer rate.
Samsung currently runs NAND flash production lines in Hwaseong and Pyeongtaek, both south of Seoul, as well as Xian, China.
The latest decision comes after Samsung decided to establish a new foundry manufacturing line using the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology also at its P2 fab in Pyeongtaek.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)