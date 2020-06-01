LG licenses robot vacuum technologies to Germany's Miele
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it has licensed its patented robot vacuum cleaner technologies to German home appliance maker Miele & Cie. KG.
Under their license agreement, Miele can use three robot vacuum technologies owned by LG to make its products. The value of the deal was not disclosed.
LG's licensed technologies include an infrared solution that makes a robot vacuum return precisely to a charging dock after completing its work. The South Korean tech firm said it has more than 700 global patents related to robot vacuum cleaners.
The latest patent license deal follows LG's license agreement with U.S. home appliance maker GE Appliances on refrigerator door ice-making technology in June 2019.
