Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG Electronics #Miele

LG licenses robot vacuum technologies to Germany's Miele

10:05 June 01, 2020

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it has licensed its patented robot vacuum cleaner technologies to German home appliance maker Miele & Cie. KG.

Under their license agreement, Miele can use three robot vacuum technologies owned by LG to make its products. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

LG's licensed technologies include an infrared solution that makes a robot vacuum return precisely to a charging dock after completing its work. The South Korean tech firm said it has more than 700 global patents related to robot vacuum cleaners.

The latest patent license deal follows LG's license agreement with U.S. home appliance maker GE Appliances on refrigerator door ice-making technology in June 2019.

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on June 1, 2020, shows the charging dock for the company's R9 ThinQ robot vacuum cleaner. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK