Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea again gripped by church-linked cluster infections in greater Seoul area
SEOUL -- Cluster infections at churches are again putting health authorities on edge Monday following a series of mass infections tied to clubs and a distribution center.
The country reported 35 additional cases of COVID-19, including 30 local infections, raising the total caseload to 11,503, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
(LEAD) Samsung to add NAND flash production line in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chip maker, said Monday it will add a NAND flash production line in South Korea to further expand its presence in the sector.
The company said it plans to start mass-production of the new line at its second chip fab, named P2, in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, in the second half of 2021. It will produce Samsung's latest V-NAND memory there.
A NAND chip is a non-volatile computer memory primarily used in memory cards and solid state drive products.
----------------
Seoul stocks extend gains on optimism over Sino-U.S. dispute
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Monday morning, buoyed by optimism that the United States is unlikely to risk its economy by pushing hard-line sanctions in response to China's passing of a controversial law concerning Hong Kong.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 27.31 points, or 1.35 percent, to 2,056.91 as of 11:20 a.m.
----------------
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to test quick response (QR) code-based entry logs at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas and even churches starting this week in its latest efforts to track and contain the new coronavirus.
Under the plan, the government plans to test the digital entry registers at 19 facilities in Seoul, Incheon and Daejeon from Monday to Sunday before expanding the system across the country.
----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea's exports slump deepens amid pandemic, chips still chug along
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports dropped for the third consecutive month in May due to the growing economic fallout from the pandemic that has disrupted the global supply chain, data showed Monday, but the extended slump was in part cushioned by the recovery in shipments of chips.
Outbound shipments dipped 23.7 percent to hit US$34.8 billion last month, compared with $45.7 billion posted a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
----------------
Pompeo mentions S. Korea as 'good partner' in defending Western values against Chinese threats
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that South Korea and other allies can be "good partners" in efforts to safeguard Western values from Chinese threats.
His remarks on Sunday (U.S. time) appear aimed at reinforcing Washington's call for other countries to join its China-bashing campaign, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to invite Seoul to a Group of Seven summit in September.
----------------
BTS' 'DNA' music video tops 1 bln YouTube views
SEOUL -- The music video of BTS' 2017 hit song "DNA" topped 1 billion YouTube views on Monday, becoming the band's first music video to surpass that milestone.
"DNA," the lead track of BTS' 2017 album "Love Yourself: Her," achieved the feat early Monday morning, according to the band's label-management agency Big Hit Entertainment.
----------------
S. Korea's 2020 trade volume tipped to miss US$1 tln mark
SEOUL-- South Korea's trade volume is expected to fall below US$1 trillion for the first time in four years in 2020 due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, financial sources said Monday.
The Bank of Korea has projected Asia's fourth-largest economy to post $950 billion in trade for this year, down 9.1 percent from the previous year, according to the sources.
