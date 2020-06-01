KBO's Doosan Bears happy for traded catcher's early success

The Bears' trade of Lee and Kim Gyeong-ho in exchange for pitcher Lee Seung-jin and catcher Kwon Ki-young appeared to be precisely that type of underwhelming transaction. Lee Heung-ryun was by far the most recognizable name in that deal, only because he had the most KBO experience of the four, and he'd only appeared in two games off the bench this season for the Bears. Kwon, the backstop coming the other way, hasn't even played in the KBO.