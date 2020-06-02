Korea's inflation dips 0.3 pct in May, first fall in 8 months
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEJONG, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices fell 0.3 percent on-year in May, marking the first annual decline in eight months as consumers refrained from spending due to the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Tuesday.
The May tally compares with a 0.1 percent on-year gain in March, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.
The nation's inflation fell 0.2 percent on-month, the data showed.
Core inflation, which excludes agricultural and petroleum products, rose 0.5 percent from a year earlier.
Utility prices fell 0.7 percent on-year last month, while prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products climbed 3.4 percent on-year in May, the data showed.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)