'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The latest mixtape by BTS rapper-singer Suga debuted at No. 11 on Billboard's main albums chart, according to the U.S. music publication's social media Tuesday.
Suga's new mixtape, "D-2," released May 22, ranked 11th on the Billboard 200 chart this week, Billboard said via its Twitter account @billboardcharts.
"D-2," Suga's second solo project, became the highest-charting album on the Billboard 200 by a Korean solo artist. Other Korean solo artists who previously made it on the Billboard 200 were also BTS members, with RM and J-Hope charting as high as 26th and 38th, respectively.
Upon its May 22 release, the album immediately climbed to No. 1 on the iTunes "top album" charts in 80 countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, France, Sweden, Japan and Peru.
The album's main track, "Daechwita," also dominated the iTunes' list of "top songs" in 50 nations and regions across the world.
