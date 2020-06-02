2 starting pitchers, 2 hitters nominated for KBO's top player award for May

Koo and Jokisch are tied for the league lead at four wins apiece. Koo is the sole leader in other Triple Crown categories, with a 0.51 ERA and 38 strikeouts. Koo is also tops in walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP) with 0.60. Thanks to the breakout campaign by the 23-year-old lefty, the Dinos jumped out to a 17-3 start, the best 20-game record to start a season in league history. They're in first place at 18-5.