Novelist Hwang Sok-yong explores topic of industrial labor in 'Railworkers'

Born in 1943 in Changchun, Manchuria, Hwang debuted in 1962 at the age of 19 and later became a literary household name through his body of works, including "On the Road to Sampo," "Jang Gilsan," "Shadow of Arms" and "At Dusk." He is the recipient of several of Korea's highest literary prizes, including the Manhae Literary Prize and the Danjae Literary Prize.

