Interagency meeting held to help S. Korean COVID-19 patients in Middle East
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The government held an interagency meeting on Tuesday to discuss ways to help about 60 South Koreans in the Middle East confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus.
Most of them are construction workers involved in large infrastructure projects, the ministry said.
In Tuesday's meeting, officials of the land and trade ministries and health authorities shared updates on the situation and difficulties at the scenes and discussed ways to provide necessary support, such as medical assistance and quarantine items, the ministry said.
According to the foreign ministry, a total of 5,625 South Korean employees of 194 companies are currently working at 313 construction sites in 18 Middle Eastern countries, including the six Gulf Cooperation Council member states, Iraq, Israel and Morocco.
