Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(2nd LD) Church-tied virus cases on steady rise ahead of further school reopenings
SEOUL -- South Korea's virus fight hit another snag Tuesday as church-linked cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area continued to rise ahead of further school reopenings, a key feature of eased social distancing.
The country identified 38 more cases of the new coronavirus, including 36 local infections, raising the total caseload to 11,541, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
(LEAD) With 1.78 mln more pupils ready to return to school Wednesday, parental concerns remain unresolved
SEOUL -- South Korea is geared up for its third phase of school reopening Wednesday, but parents and educators alike still have a low level of confidence for a return to school.
Since May 20, the government has run the phased school reopening program, first with 440,000 high school seniors and second with 2.37 million students in other year groups, including kindergartners.
(2nd LD) Seoul to resume WTO complaint over Tokyo's export curbs, door for talks still open
SEJONG -- South Korea on Tuesday said it will reopen a complaint at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Japan's export curbs in a move that could potentially batter the already frayed bilateral relations.
But Seoul's trade ministry said it is still ready for more talks to resolve the monthslong dispute.
(LEAD) S. Korea expects to become formal member of expanded G7: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- South Korea said Tuesday it is expected to become a standing member of an expanded group of leading economies, not a temporary observer, once U.S. President Donald Trump's related plan is implemented smoothly.
The outlook came as Trump and President Moon Jae-in agreed to add South Korea to the lineup of Group of 7 (G7) members during their phone talks the previous day.
S. Korea honors 1984 Sino-British declaration on Hong Kong autonomy: foreign ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea respects the 1984 declaration between China and Britain ensuring Hong Kong's autonomy, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, amid concerns Beijing's contentious security legislation could erode the semiautonomous territory's civil liberties.
Last week, China's parliament endorsed the legislation for Hong Kong, which critics say could serve as a legal framework to suppress subversion or dissent in the former British colony and tighten Beijing's grip on it.
79 cases of property damage reported at S. Korean-owned stores in U.S. due to anti-racism protests
SEOUL -- Seventy-nine cases of property damage have been reported at South Korean-owned stores in the United States due to violent protests sparked by the death of a black man caused by police, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Of them, 50 cases were reported from Philadelphia, 10 cases from Minneapolis, five from Raleigh and four from Atlanta, the ministry said in a release. No casualties have been reported.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on recovery hopes
SEOU -- South Korean stocks rose by more than 1 percent Tuesday, extending a winning streak to a third consecutive session on hopes for economic reopening, despite uncertainties from the spreading protests against police violence in the United States. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 22.11 points, or 1.07 percent, to close at 2,087.19. Trading volume was heavy at about 985.1 million shares worth some 10.1 trillion won (US$8.2 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 639 to 195.
