07:01 June 03, 2020

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Money, housing, law ... nothing was going for blacks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Will S. Korea's per capita income fall under US$30,000 mark this year (Kookmin Daily)
-- Trump mobilizes heavily armed troops against protests (Donga llbo)
-- Moon's diplomacy faces tough choices between U.S. and China (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 8 out of 10 people believe gap between rich and poor will widen in era of AI (Segye Times)
-- Trump mobilizes combat helicopters (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling Democratic Party penalizes lawmaker for different view (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's diplomacy must maintain principle, balance (Hankyoreh)
-- Activist group fails to narrow gap with former sex slaves after all (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Trump takes tougher stance against protests, mobilizes military (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Trump says will mobilize military if protests continue (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon accepts Trump's offer to join expanded G7 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Trump threatens military force against protesters nationwide (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's per capita income sees biggest decline in 10 years (Korea Times)
(END)

