2012 -- North Korea threatens to strike the headquarters of several conservative media corporations in South Korea for allegedly insulting the communist country's new leader, Kim Jong-un. The General Staff of the Korean People's Army says its troops have aimed their rockets at the map coordinates of the Seoul headquarters of the Chosun Ilbo, JoongAng Ilbo and Dong-a Ilbo newspapers, as well as the KBS, MBC and SBS television stations, and CBS radio.

