N. Korea seems to have renamed ministry in charge of policing
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have renamed a ministry in charge of policing, a state media report showed Wednesday, apparently in a follow-up to decisions made during a recent major party meeting handling organizational issues.
Reporting on the ongoing construction of a general hospital in Pyongyang, a state radio station said that large-scale support activities for the project have been executed by the Ministry of Social Security.
It was the first time North Korean media mentioned the ministry, and it is presumed to be the new name for the Ministry of People's Security, which is roughly equivalent to South Korea's National Police Agency.
The Ministry of People's Security was used in North Korean media until May 24.
It is not clear when and why the name has changed, and whether the ministry's roles have also changed.
The name change appears to have been made after leader Kim Jong-un presided over an extended Central Military Commission meeting late last month. The ministry is under the control of the commission of the ruling Workers' Party.
State media earlier said that the meeting discussed "important military steps and organizational and political measures to further bolster the overall armed forces."
In February, South Korea's unification ministry said that North Korea appeared to have appointed Kim Jong-ho as new head of the Ministry of People's Security, though details about him have not been available.
Observers said he is likely to stay at the helm of the renamed agency.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)