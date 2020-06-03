Moon asks S. Koreans to tighten vigilance against coronavirus
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appealed to the public here Wednesday not to lower its guard against the new coronavirus, as South Korea is reporting a rise again in the number of confirmed cases.
He cited continued cluster infections in Seoul and nearby regions, especially from religious facilities, clubs, private educational institutions known as hakwon.
The president's call came shortly after local health authorities announced 49 additional COVID-19 cases, many of which are tied to church gatherings.
The government replaced its social distancing campaign with an "everyday life quarantine" measure early last month to help the people slowly return to life under eased distancing rules. But cluster infections linked to a nightlife district in Seoul and more recently a logistics center just west of the capital has put the scheme in jeopardy.
"There's no stop in coronavirus cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area," he wrote on his social messaging account.
Moon pointed out the realistic difficulties of the government controlling small-group meetings and activities by ordinary citizens despite its thorough quarantine networks in place across the country.
"Special vigilance and restraint are necessary," he added. "The people's voluntary participation (in quarantine efforts) is the preventive vaccine to stave off the spread of the virus."
Moon stressed that the people can protect themselves, families and communities by abiding by quarantine rules such as keeping physical distance with others and wearing face masks.
"Everyday life quarantine represents a new daily life to coexist with the virus," Moon said, asking the public to turn the new life into a routine one.
