'Parasite' sweeps Daejong Film Awards with five trophies
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Oscar-winning "Parasite" scooped up five trophies, including best film, at this year's Daejong Film Awards, a major South Korean cinema honor, on Wednesday.
At the ceremony held behind closed doors at Grand Walkerhill Seoul, in eastern Seoul, Bong Joon-ho's family satire won best picture, best director, best scenario and best music, while Lee Jung-eun won the best supporting actress prize.
"It's an honor to be recognized by the Daejong Film Awards, which has a long history," Kwak Sin-ae, producer of "Parasite" and CEO of its production house Barunson E&M, said on behalf of director Bong, who did not attend the ceremony due to personal reasons.
"I want to thank all of 'Parasite' artists, staff and the production houses of Barunson and CJ ENM," he said. "I also appreciate the great support and love of Korean movie fans."
"Parasite" depicts the entrenched social class system through the lives of two families, one rich and one poor, with Bong's humor and suspense.
Being nominated in 11 categories, the film was the strongest candidate for multiple grants as it became the first South Korean film to bring home four Oscars, including best picture and best director, at this year's Academy Awards in February.
It also racked up more than 150 accolades in international film festivals last year, starting with the Palme d'Or, the highest award at the Cannes Film Festival.
The film has so far attracted more than 10 million viewers in South Korea alone, with its worldwide revenues totaling US$257 million.
Meanwhile, Lee Byung-hun was awarded best actor for his performance in "Ashfall" (2019), while Jung Yu-mi of "Kim Ji-young: Born 1982" (2019) clinched best actress. The best supporting actor award went to Jin Seon-kyu of "Extreme Job" (2019).
The best rookie director award was given to Kim Bora who directed "House of Hummingbird," while Jung Hae-in of "Tune in for Love" and Jeon Yeo-been of "After My Death" received the best rookie actor and actress trophies, respectively.
The Daejong Film Awards, known as the Grand Bell Awards in English, was originally set for Feb. 25 at the Peace Hall of Kyunghee University in Seoul, but was postponed due to COVID-19 fears.
Organizers decided to hold its 56th edition without spectators as South Korea is struggling to tackle recent spikes in infections in the densely populated capital city and neighboring areas.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)