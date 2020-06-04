Korean-language dailies

-- Comforted by 177 seats, ruling party crosses line (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- While spending 168 bln won on coupons, gov't stingy in promoting corporate investment (Kookmin Daily)

-- Parties compete in introducing basic income bills without consideration of resources (Donga llbo)

-- 'Savior' of conservatism takes cue from liberal agenda of basic income (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't introduces 35 tln-won extra budget, nat'l debt surges by 100 tln won over 1 year (Segye Times)

-- Accumulative extra budget reaches 60 tln won, state debt rises by 100 tln won (Chosun Ilbo)

-- KCDC to be expanded into independent organization but with less manpower, resources (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Samsung's Lee attempts to shake up trial by seeking public opinion on indictment (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Allow the hungry to buy bread,' Kim Jong-in talks of material freedom in speech (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung's Lee Jae-yong asks for public's judgment on prosecution validity (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- World's 1st remote job fair draws 24,000 simultaneous connections among high school students (Korea Economic Daily)

