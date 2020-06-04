(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 4)

Some of the DPK's recent steps such as a pledge by Chairman Lee Hae-chan to correct past historical distortions here can come across as unilateral. Also, the DPK's ethics committee last month issued a warning against former legislator Keum Tae-sup for voting across party lines in the just concluded 20th Assembly on the establishment of a separate anti-corruption body to investigate high-ranking officials. This harsh disciplinary action runs counter to a lawmaker's right to cast a vote according to their conscience as guaranteed under the Constitution and the National Assembly Act.