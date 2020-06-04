4 clubs still searching for 1st win of K League season

Busan (two draws and two losses) will take on Sangju Sangmu at 7 p.m. Saturday. Sangju are riding a three-match undefeated streak with two wins and a draw, but Busan, too, have rebounded after two straight losses to open the season. Over the past two weeks, they held the heavily favored Ulsan Hyundai FC to a 1-1 draw, and then managed a scoreless draw against Suwon Samsung Bluewings.